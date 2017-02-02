UPDATE: Lansing man arrested for Subway robberies

UPDATE: The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department is confirming to 6 News that Corey Stewart is a suspect in a recent Subway robbery in that county.

The Sheriff’s Department is working with the Lansing Police Department and are awaiting possible charges from the Eaton County prosecutor.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There has been a string of robberies at local Subway restaurants and now Lansing Police have made an arrest.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Corey Stewart January 19 in connection with two armed robberies.

Stewart has been charged with two armed robberies at the same Subway location on the 1600 block of East Michigan Avenue on January 15 and January 18.

He has been arraigned on two felony Armed Robbery counts.

Stewart is also being charged as a fourth time habitual offender.

His next court appearance will be next week in District Court.