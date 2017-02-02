Grant gives boost to Habitat for Humanity Michigan projects

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The dream of home ownership is getting closer for 65 families in Michigan thanks to a grant to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority has awarded a $907,500 grant to Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.

Qualified Michigan families could receive up to $12,000 toward owning a Habitat home.

The sum can be used for principal reduction and assistance with prepaid costs.

A reimbursement of $350 per family is also available for pre-purchase counseling administered by a MSHDA or HUD certified counselor.

“Thanks to strong community partners like MSHDA, we are better able to build strength, stability and self-reliance for families struggling to find affordable housing in Michigan,” says Sandra Pearson, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.

MSHDA is able to provide this financial support to HFHM through a HOME grant, a HUD program designed to increase homeownership and affordable housing opportunities for low- and very low-income Americans.

Habitat selects partner families based on need, ability to pay and willingness to partner with the organization.

Families must commit to a minimum of 200 sweat equity hours toward their future home or on another Habitat for Humanity project.