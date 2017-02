LANSING, Mich. – Governor Rick Snyder’s Chief of Staff will be leaving the state administration in order to accept another position.

Jarrod Agen will be taking on the role of the new communications director under Vice President Mike Pence.

The governor’s own communications director, Ari Adler, has already congratulated his colleague on Twitter.

Agen served as Snyder’s Chief of Staff for a little over a year, replacing Dennis Muchmore.