Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify

Attempt to Identify #1

The Lansing Police Department is investigating a series of Armed Robberies that have occurred during the months of December 2016 and January 2017. The incidents have occurred at various locations between the 3600-4400 blocks of South Martin Luther King Boulevard, and the 1800-2500 blocks of South Cedar Street. All of these incidents have involved a rifle. Anyone with any information regarding these incidents should contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to Identify #2

Lansing Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred on the evening of December 19, 2016 on the 4000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. The accused is described as a short, thin, light-skinned black male, with orange tinted brown hair which may have been in dreadlocks. The accused was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, gloves and a mask with a skull design covering his face. Anyone with any information regarding these incidents should contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.