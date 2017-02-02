“Cootie” Pet Of The Day February 2

Meet “Cootie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cootie is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire mix. She is a happy-go-lucky girl who is looking for a snuggle buddy. Cootie is a friendly girl who would be happy lounging around the house all day. Cootie loves to hand out kisses! She should do fine in just about any home but might have a tendency to chase cats. To learn more about Cootie contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.
