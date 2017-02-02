6 Sports Team of the Week: Bath Bees Girls Basketball

Facing a 16 point deficit in the third quarter last Thursday, the Bath Bees rallied to beat Pewamo-Westphalia 49-47 and gain sole possession of 2nd place in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.

“We were doing a lot of good things, the ball wasn’t going in the basket a little bit, and overall the talk was about our intensity, our hustle, doing the little things that we kind of pride ourselves in.” said Bees coach Chris Rypstra. “It wasn’t there and in the 2nd half we just kind of came back and started playing our game.” he added.

What’s even more impressive, is the Bees defense swarmed the Pirates and held them without a field goal for the final nine minutes of the game.

“I just think we got up on them more and started hustling more and got down low in our stance and started working harder.” said senior guard Tessa Hosford. “We all together came together to work harder and try to get the win.”

The win over the Pirates was a great one for Bath in terms of the CMAC race but for this team, it is focused on trying to leave it’s mark this year in postseason play.

“Well, tell ya what our district is loaded against and it’s almost like a league tournament, you’re gonna have a bunch of teams with one or two or three losses in the same district.” commented Rypstra on the Bees difficult district that features the likes of Laingsburg and Pewamo-Westphalia

“It is like the last chance, not only for me but for all the other seniors who have played varsity all the four years before me and are on the team and that’s pretty fun to know we have that chance.” Hosford said in terms of looking towards the postseason.

“Ya know you gotta work hard you gotta get lucky and you gotta do those little things to succeed in the postseason.” Rypstra said in closing.

Congratulations to the Bath Bees, our 6 Sports Team of the Week.