6 Sports Player of the Week February 2

(WLNS) – This is 6 Sports Player of the Week night and this athlete is quite deserving of the hardware after a star stellar performance Friday night.

He helped lift his team from a fourteen point deficit to beat Williamston 76-72.

We’d like to congratulate 6 Sports Player of the Week Chuck Plaehn from Lansing Catholic High School.

The senior Lansing Catholic Cougar big man hit 30 points and 12 rebounds on the road against Williamston Friday night.

It was a career and season high for the upperclassman.

Chuck has been a vital part to the teams success this year and With the performance he had Friday night we had to ask him: What goes through his mind when he gets his hands on the ball?

“I try and get a dunk down. Sometimes it doesn’t happen but I keep trying,” said Plaehn. “And then I usually try and hit a few threes and get my confidence up. So that kind of happens when I touch the ball.”

“Chuck is a very special player. Chuck has played with me for three years now and does a tremendous job,” said Lansing Catholic coach Eric Trojanowicz. “He comes to practice every day, he competes hard, he’s always looking to get better. I had eight seniors in our playing group so he got spot minutes last year and never once did he have a bad attitude about getting any playing time and he’d come to practice every day and compete and its been paying off for him this year.”