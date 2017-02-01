Woman charged with having sex with teen at treatment facility

SAGINAW, MI — A 27-year-old Saginaw woman had worked at Holy Cross Children’s Services in Thomas Township for only six months before she was suspended and later fired on charges she had a sexual relationship with a teen residing there.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, Jamie Lee Schreiner waived her right to a preliminary exam Monday, Jan. 30, and is headed to circuit court on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct — felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Two of the counts allege Schreiner and the 17-year-old male had sexual intercourse in the facilities of Holy Cross Children’s Services, where she was an employee and he was a resident, around Oct. 16, 2016.

The third count against her alleges she performed oral sex on the teen at the facility.

According to Michigan law, child care employees are not allowed to have sex with the people under their care, even if the person is older than 16.

Kassie Kretzschmar, vice president of marketing and communications for Holy Cross Services, said Schreiner was hired in April 2016 as a family worker, providing family therapy and individual therapy with the youth at the facility.

The day after the arrest warrant alleges the sex acts were committed, Schreiner was suspended, barring her from the property and from communicating with staff and clients, Kretzschmar said.

When the investigation was completed, Kretzschmar said, Schreiner was fired on Nov. 18.

“These were the inappropriate acts of one person and by no means should diminish or tarnish the quality work (Holy Cross Children’s Services) does overall nor reflect upon the highly professional, quality staff,” Kretzschmar said. “We do not condone this behavior and we take it very seriously.”

There were no other victims, Kretzschmar said.

Holy Cross Children’s Services is a faith-based residential treatment facility located at 925 N River Road in Thomas Township.

Although the facility, which is one of many across the state, has Catholic roots, it is not operated nor overseen by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saginaw, said the Erin Looby Carlson, director of communications for the diocese.

Holy Cross Children’s Services does rent the Thomas Township property from the diocese, though, she added.

The youth who receive treatment there, such as behavioral stabilization and preparation for independent living, come from all over the state, Kretzschmar said.

“While we cannot speak specifically to this allegation regarding a client in our care, such activities mentioned in this allegation are absolutely prohibited and are taken very seriously and as warranted, proper action steps are taken immediately,” Kretzschmar said.

The facility is licensed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to treat victims of past abuse or neglect, said Bob Wheaton, the department’s public information officer.

All youth at the facility were sent there by court order, Wheaton send.

Wheaton said his department conducted an investigation into the matter after Holy Cross Services notified them. They found staff had taken appropriate action, and no action was taken on their license, he said.

Schreiner’s next court date has not yet been scheduled. She has been released on bond.

