Police seeking mom find her in ER, with baby she feared had eaten meth

BURR OAK, MI – Deputies who were asked to check on the welfare of a Burr Oak woman Monday night found she was not at home–because she was at the Sturgis Hospital emergency room seeking treatment for her infant child whom she feared had ingested methamphetamine.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, at 9 p.m. Jan. 30 a family member called and asked the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office to check the welfare of the woman, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived at the home on Fifth Street in the village of Burr Oak she was not there, authorities said.

They later learned the subject for whom they were looking was at the Sturgis Hospital seeking treatment for her infant child.

This case is still being investigated with assistance from Michigan Department of Corrections and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Details such as the child’s age, whether the child actually ingested the drug, and whether it remains in the mother’s custody, was not immediately available.

Charges will be sought once this investigation is completed, authorities said.

Sheriff Bradley Balk asked that anyone with information about illegal drug activity or child neglect contact Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195 or the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-9045.

