No prison for Wayne State University official in $81K theft

By Published:
WayneStateUniversity

DETROIT (AP) – A former official at Wayne State University won’t face prison for using about $81,000 in Visa gift cards that were supposed to be given to students, teachers and people who participate in studies in the School of Social Work.

Federal prosecutors asked for a year in custody Tuesday for Curtis Brahm or at least time in a halfway house. But Judge Marianne Battani put him on probation.

The government says Brahm used Visa gift cards for more than two years for food, gas, utilities, health care and satellite TV service. He was associate director of business affairs in Wayne State’s School of Social Work.

The government says Brahm has repaid the money. In a court filing, defense attorney Arthur Garton says the 53-year-old Brahm is “incredibly remorseful.”

