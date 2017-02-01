Mecosta County meetings on chronic wasting disease planned

Related Coverage Suspected Chronic Wasting Disease deer found in Clinton County

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Michigan officials have scheduled two public meetings this month to discuss the recent discovery of chronic wasting disease at a deer farm in Mecosta County.

A meeting for deer farmers takes place Wednesday. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will host the event at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Big Rapids.

A separate gathering for hunters and area landowners will be Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Morley Stanwood High School Cafetorium in Morley. Experts with the Department of Natural Resources will give presentations on chronic wasting disease, its effects on deer and the agency’s response to the disease in Michigan.

The illness strikes deer and related animals such as elk and moose. It is transmitted through saliva and other bodily fluids.

Last year cases of CWD were found in the mid-Michigan area.