Man charged with robbing 3 Jackson pharmacies

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Thanks to the quick action of police and drug store workers, a man accused of robbing three pharmacies is behind bars.

It’s a dangerous situation that Amie Pierce has trained for in her 30 years as a pharmacist.

“We have emergency procedures to go through to prepare for it,” said Pierce, a pharmacist at Welcome Pharmacy in Jackson.

Tuesday afternoon, a man walked up to the counter at Welcome Pharmacy on Prospect Street, showed a hand gun, and demanded prescription narcotics.

“I was thinking my life is at risk and so is everybody else’s,” Pierce said.

She stayed calm and gave the man what he wanted.

The suspect left and she called police.

“While they were here they got the call from CVS that they were being robbed,” Pierce said.

Police say the same suspect robbed a CVS store at West Avenue and Ganson Street, also getting away with drugs.

“As we were investigating that crime, we called surrounding pharmacies warning them there was a person possibly heading their way, and it worked,” said Lt. Adam Williams of the Jackson Police Department.

Employees at Walgrens on West Avenue spotted the suspect in the store.

Police surrounded the area and arrested him.

“It was great teamwork all the way around, getting the whole community involved trying to find this guy,” Lt. Williams said.

Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Antrell Williams.

Wednesday afternoon, he was arraigned on a long list of charges.

Williams is charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to commit robbery while armed, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, resisting or obstructing an officer and felony firearms.

“It shows that person was desperate and needing some sort of prescription drugs and needing a fix for his problem,” Lt. Williams said.

Pierce says while it was a scary thing to go through, she’s just glad the suspect is off the streets.

“I hope that’s the end of it right now. That would be terrific,” Pierce said.

Police say Williams has an extensive criminal background.

He will be back in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.

His bond was set at $500,000.