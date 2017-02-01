“Madame Meow” Pet Of The Day February 1

Meet “Madame Meow”, our Pet Of The Day today. Madame Meow is a petite, 4-month-old spayed female cat. She’s a Domestic Shorthair, very sweet and playful. Madame Meow is jet-black with the prettiest green eyes. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Madame Meow by contacting the Capitol Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060. Remember: All felines are two for the price of one now!

