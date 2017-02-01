Last chance for rescue shelter in Howell

(WLNS) – Last Chance Rescue has been open for more than 20 years working to find a home for pets with nowhere else to go, but funding issues are causing fears of keeping its door open.

With current funding issues already, a major sewage problem was the wrench that Last Chance Rescue feared would force them to close its doors forever.

“To be honest in the beginning we were fearful, we didn’t really know what was going on,” Last Chance Rescue Fundraising and Foster Coordinator Nicky Milton said.

Milton is one of the volunteers who takes these furry friends when the shelter is too full. With constant plumbing issues, she fears all these pets would no longer have an in between home at Last Chance.

“The other option would be a new location, if push comes to shove”.’

The rescue takes in animals that everyone else ahs given up on, which can mean health and social issues for them to work on.

“When you pull from high kill shelters you don’t really know what you’re getting”.

Which is why they looked to the community for help through a GoFundMe page to makes sure they could provide for the pets that desperately need some love.

“Our goal is to evaluate each animal and evaluate what’s best for that specific animal”.

Right now the shelter is only holding about half the capacity they usually do of pets, which means turning away other pets looking for their last chance.

“Various emails, other shelters contacting us asking to pull dogs that are 24 hours from being euthanized and I can’t pull them,” Milton explained.

Milton says turning them away is harder than any other challenge the shelter has faced in the last few months.

“It’s hard to say no”.

Last Chance Rescue still needs another $25,000 to pay for the repairs and continue to provide a home for these furrever friends.