Lansing marijuana dispensary broken into, suspect in custody

LANSING, Mich. – A Lansing marijuana dispensary was broken into early Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 1200 Block of South Washington Ave in Reo Town around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police responded to an alarm at the business and when they got on the scene, they found the front door was damaged.

According to police, the burglar got away with several stolen items.

Using fresh foot prints they found in the snow, along with K-9 units, officers managed to track down the suspect.

He was found not too far from the store and was arrested.

That man now awaits formal charges, which could happen sometime this week.