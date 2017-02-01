Jim DeLine, Lansing’s former internal auditor, throws hat in the ring for city council

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Jim DeLine, former internal auditor for the city of Lansing, has thrown his hat in the ring for the Lansing City Council.

DeLine said he’s running for the 2nd Ward seat, currently represented by Tina Houghton. Houghton’s term expires Dec. 31, 2017.

“I’m running for two reasons. I’m running because I think my financial background is worthwhile and I think is necessary and I’m running because my community needs a voice on that dais,” DeLine said.

DeLine is no stranger to city finances, as he served as the budget supervisor for the Lansing Police Department for 18 years, before moving to a role as Lansing’s internal auditor, where he served for three years.

With a master’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University, DeLine has managed a series of retail stores and worked as a business manager of a local cable television franchise before he started working for the city of Lansing.

He believes his expertise in finances will help to serve the council and residents well.

“The Lansing City Council needs someone with financial expertise to keep a close watch on taxpayer dollars, and I have that expertise,” DeLine said. “I will ensure that Lansing’s tax dollars are spent wisely, and will never vote to give myself a 20 percent pay increase like incumbent Councilwoman, Tina Houghton did.”

He said attention needs to be made to the residential neighborhoods.

“Tina Houghton may be a favorite of downtown property developers, and I like her personally, but she’s not getting the job done for the people who live in her own neighborhood,” DeLine said. “Houghton has given away millions of dollars in tax breaks to developers to build student housing on Michigan Avenue, while our southside neighborhoods continue to be neglected. As a city council member, I will always put southside children, seniors and families ahead of downtown developers.”