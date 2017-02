GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – Police in Grand Ledge are searching for a person who may have phoned in a threatening call to the high school this morning.

As of noon the Grand Ledge High School, Neff Kindegarten and Beagle Elementary Schools are all locked down.

There have been no indications of any threats or weapons seen.

6 News has crews at the scene and will update this developing story online and on 6 News.