East Lansing Development: Multi-million dollar project in limbo

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – It’s back to the drawing board for developers of a multi-million dollar project that will help beautify the blight in downtown East Lansing while East Lansing City Council members and the developer work to come up with a development agreement that works for both the city and the developer.

“We want those buildings down and we’re not willing to extend it too much longer and so I’m hoping that we can reach an agreement of some kind,” East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows said. “Our policy, at least for the last year, has been that there has to be a clear public benefit in relation to any tax increment financing we might provide.”

Last month, the city council approved a $26 million plan that would reimburse the developer for infrastructure improvements, but the developer said that dollar amount isn’t feasible which has put the project in limbo.

“It really isn’t that unusual,” Mayor Meadows said. “I’m not sure how they are looking at it, I’m sure they would have liked their project and as much money as the city simply giving, but that’s just not been our policy recently.”

David Pierson, the attorney representing the Chicago-based property developer could not be reached for comment, but said this during Tuesday’s city council meeting:

“DRW decided that the only realistic alternative is to redesign the project start over again that involves a significant architectural and engineering effort,” Pierson said. “It’s large enough it needs to go back to the planning commission.”

The developer has asked for an extension on the building’s demolition until the end of April. Regardless, the buildings will eventually come down.