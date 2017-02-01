City of East Lansing taking stand against immigration order

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been nearly a week since President Trump signed an executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

“It’s not a Muslim ban but we are totally prepared, it’s working out very nicely,” said President Donald Trump.

The order has sparked turmoil across the nation even here at home in East Lansing where Mayor Mark Meadows says the ban doesn’t make sense.

“There were elements of that order which violate the first and fifth amendments of the United States constitution,” Mayor Meadows stated.

Meadows says East Lansing was named a sanctuary city by President Trump due to its decision not to support the order meaning the city will lose out on federal funds that Meadows says are in the range of $600,000

Still, he says the city will continue to welcome everyone of any religion, nationality or country.

“That includes people who are here on a visa who are here as immigrants or who may be here illegally…no discrimination may take place,” said Mayor Meadows.

MSU student Abraham Aiyash is the President of the MSU Muslim Students’ Association and he says this executive order will cause lasting damage but hopes the message of inclusion will become the more powerful message around the world.

“We hope that long term people start seeing that this is not just a simple black and white situation…we can resist anything that we see and that is unconstitutional and un-American,” Aiyash added.

As for the lost federal funding, Meadows says while the city is currently facing a financial crisis, it certainly doesn’t help but he says he’s confident the city will make do without it.