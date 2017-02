WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The country’s bacon reserves are at the lowest level in half a century.

The demand for bacon is outpacing the supply and pig farmers just can't keep up with the world's appetite for it.

Right now, the U.S. inventory is 7.8 million pounds, the lowest since 1957.

They’re not going to run out but expected to be paying more for bacon.

