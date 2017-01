LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police reported to the scene of a robbery at a video store late Monday afternoon.

Police say that around 6:30 p.m. a man walked into the Family Video store on South Cedar Street with a gun.

The man pulled a gun on the staff and got away with cash.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. Tips can remain anonymous.