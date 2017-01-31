Skubick: Reactions to Trump immigration ban continue at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The governor and the state attorney general have broken their silence on the Trump administration’s new immigration policies as the political world is divided on the issue.

“It’s not our words calling this a Muslim ban,” said Sen. David Knezek. “It is President Trump’s words.

“I think it is disingenuous to call it a ban when it really is a short term suspension to review the rules,” added Lt. Governor Brian Calley.

The President’s Executive Order last Friday continues to fuel a firestorm of reactions to preventing seven countries to send immigrants here.

The governor, who is headed to Israel on a trade mission, in a carefully worded statement, concludes the 120-day reassessment period is leading to a much-needed dialogue on immigration policy.

Democrats have been pressuring the Republican attorney general to challenge the policy in court but instead Mr. Schuette concludes the president is putting the safety needs of Americans first.

The latest polling data shows 57 percent support the President, 33 percent do not and 10 percent are undecided.

West Michigan Republican Congressman Fred Upton wants the order scaled back.

Michigan Republican Congressman Justin Amash says the policy is not lawful.

New Republican Congressman Paul Mitchell supports the president.

Republican Congressman Mike Bishop wants to make sure civil liberties are protected.

Democrats appear united in their opposition.

“We have individuals with green cards who are lawful citizens of this country being turned away at the border,” said Sen. Knezek. “This speaks to the inefficiencies of the law itself but the very poor rollout.”

Mr. Calley asserts no freedoms have been abridged.

“I understand that people want to go in with brass knuckles and fight about it but my experience is talking about it, trying to find a common ground, working toward a solution is a better way to go,” said Calley.

Meanwhile 61 Syrian and Iraqi immigrants who were set to relocate in Michigan will be blocked.