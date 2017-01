LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to Lansing Police, several people were caught in the act of breaking into a marijuana dispensary on Sunday night.

The owner of the north Lansing store noticed the break-in with the live security camera feed he had installed in the building.

Although the thieves initially got away with cash, they were arrested by officers within minutes.

Police say they arrested three people in connection to the break-in.