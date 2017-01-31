Pawn Shop Robbed: Surveillance Video

LANSING, MI –
A thief was caught on camera busting into a pawn shop on the 5500d block of S. Cedar Street overnight.
The owner estimates the thief got away with about 30 items each worth between $50 to $200.
