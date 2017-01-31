Pawn Shop Robbed: Surveillance Video

By Published:
111

LANSING, MI –

A thief was caught on camera busting into a pawn shop on the 5500d block of S. Cedar Street overnight.
The owner estimates the thief got away with about 30 items each worth between $50 to $200.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s