“Nolan” Pet Of The Day January 31

By Published:
pet-of-day

Meet “Nolan”, our Pet Of The Day today. Nolan is a sweet, shy 2-year-old Lab mix. He can be a bit overwhelmed until he warms up to you and then he’s a gentle, sweet boy. Nolan likes to ride in the car and enjoys his bacon treats! He has been neutered, is up to date on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Nolan contact the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s