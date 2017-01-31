“Nolan” Pet Of The Day January 31

Meet “Nolan”, our Pet Of The Day today. Nolan is a sweet, shy 2-year-old Lab mix. He can be a bit overwhelmed until he warms up to you and then he’s a gentle, sweet boy. Nolan likes to ride in the car and enjoys his bacon treats! He has been neutered, is up to date on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Nolan contact the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.