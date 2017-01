WILLIAMSTON, Mich (WLNS) – Smoke and flames poured into the sky this morning after a fire burned a large garage on Corwin Road in Williamston.

Fire crews kept 6 News videographer Blair Nelson far back from the scene as they fought the flames.

But you can still see the fire and smoke that was coming out of the roof.

Sheriff’s officials tell 6 News the building was empty and nobody was hurt but they’re still trying to figure out how the fire started.