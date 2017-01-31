More Human Trafficking reports may not mean more problems

(WLNS) – A new human trafficking report shows cases are on the rise, but it may be a good sign.

Officials say that is because more victims are coming forward.

A national report just released shows in 2015, 151 human trafficking cases were reported in Michigan, but in 2016 the number shot up to 246.

It’s an issue that affects thousands of young women and girls and it continues to grow.

“A gun was forced into my mouth, I started to be raped and it was going horrible wrong,” Survivor and advocate Sarah Thompson explained.

Sarah Thompson is just one face of a horrible crime that has become all too common.

National data shows human trafficking cases are on the rise, but according to State Senator Judy Emmons, that may not be all bad.

“The increase shows that people are much more aware, and they’re making phone calls,” Republican Sen. Judy Emmons of 33rd District said.

She says more victims are reaching out for help through a national hotline and while she sees that as a step in the right direction, she says more needs to be done.

“Nothing can be more disheartening than someone who is being trafficked to make the phone call and then have no follow up”.

Emmons is currently drafting legislation designed to help protect women from facing any prostitution charges.

“A pilot for trafficking courts for individuals who are perhaps being trafficked, charged with crimes,” Senator Emmons described.

She’s not alone, Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office is also taking aim at human trafficking in our state by reaching out to those on the front lines with education videos and other information.

“Distribute to hospital employees and to physicians talking about what the signs are of human trafficking,” Spokeswoman to Attorney General Bill Schuette Andrea Bitely said.

While a spike in cases may not indicate the problem getting worse in Michigan, both Emmons and Bitely agree that even one case is too many.