Michigan fallen officer memorial receives $100,000 donation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Fundraisers for a Michigan Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Monument are a step closer to starting construction.

A $100,000 donation by Delta Dental of Michigan to help build the monument was announced Tuesday. A news release says the donation makes the company the largest donor since the drive started in 2004. The Legislature will match the amount through a grant program that will continue until October 2018.

It puts the memorial commission $750,000 away from the target budget of at least $3 million needed to build and maintain the monument that will honor nearly 600 police officers killed in the line of duty. It will be located near the Vietnam Monument and Michigan Hall of Justice and feature 21 panels with the names of fallen officers.