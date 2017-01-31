Lou Anna K. Simon on Nassar case

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Last week 6 News anchor Sheri Jones sat down for an interview with Michigan State University President Dr. Lou Anna K. Simon.

They spoke about a number of topics including the allegations against for MSU gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

This interview happened before today’s additional lawsuit but there were already cases where women claimed they had reported the alleged abuse to the university and nothing was done.

Here’s a portion of what Dr. Simon had to say last Friday.

“When something happens you look back and you can see pieces of things that might have been a clue but at the time that they occurred. They may not have been so have evident… So for me the lesson of all of this is that wherever you are a university, a community, an organization this is going to happen and you have to educate. You have to try to make sure that people speak up when they know something but also recognize that not everything is knowable at the time and there’s always an assumption that you could have known it. You should have known it. But what you all you can do is act as aggressively and as decisively as you can when you do know it.”

More from Dr. Simon’s interview will be seen online and on 6 News at 6 on Thursday.