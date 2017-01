LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are out looking for two men in connection to a robbery at a party store.

Officers say the two men walked into Baker Street Super Liquor Monday night and showed weapons to the staff.

They got away with cash and police have not reported arresting them yet.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Tips can remain anonymous.