Jackson scaling back home demolitions in 2017

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a story we’ve been following for several years, the city of Jackson spending millions of dollars to tear down blighted homes and businesses all over town.

2016 was a big year for demolitions in Jackson, so where does the program stand in 2017?

6 News talked to the city to find out what’s in store for the demolition program.

Dilapidated homes coming down all over Jackson is a welcome sight to neighbors like David Weston.

“I do think it’s a positive thing for Jackson,” Weston said.

One block away from Weston’s house, the city just took down a blighted home on Fourth Street.

New numbers from the city of Jackson show a total of 214 buildings were demolished in 2016.

190 of them were houses.

The city spent just over $3.2 million on the demolitions.

$3 million came from federal funds and the rest came out of the city budget.

In total over the past three years the city has leveled nearly 700 buildings.

“I think now, three years in, it’s safe to say you can look back and say what we’ve done has helped the city as a whole,” said City Public Information Officer Will Forgrave.

Forgrave said the city will likely scale back demolitions in 2017.

So far this year they haven’t identified any buildings that need to come down.

Mainly because they’ve already made so much progress, and the demos would have to come from city funds.

“Fewer homes will be coming down just because we don’t have that $3 million from the feds,” Forgrave said.

Now that the demolition program is slowing down, the city has to decide what to do with hundreds of empty lots scattered all over Jackson.

Large pieces of land are being redeveloped by the city.

“We just voted on it at the last meeting to have a new apartment complex go in, on a bundled lot, that included two or three residential structures that we tore down,” Forgrave said.

Lots big enough for a new house are being sold off, while smaller lots are being offered to neighbors at a low price.

It’s something Weston took advantage of when the house next door was demolished several years ago.

“I am happy to see it, I think it improves the look of the neighborhood,” Weston said.

The city could allocate more demolition funds when they finalize the new budget later this year.