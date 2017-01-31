Ingham County suspends road weight limits Feb. 1

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The seasonal weight restrictions that took effect on Ingham County roads January 18 will be suspended February 1.

The unusually warm weather led the Ingham County Road Department to put weigh restrictions in effect on January 18.

Weight restrictions will be put back in effect as the normal freeze-to-thaw cycle resumes towards the end of the winter weather.

The Road Department will announce when weight restriction will again be enforced.

Beginning tomorrow truck drivers will be able to check their operator’s maps to determine normal legal load limits on the 1,254 miles of roads maintained by the Ingham County Road Department.