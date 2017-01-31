Ingham County suspends road weight limits Feb. 1

By Published:
Photo: Ingham Co Road Dept
Photo: Ingham Co Road Dept

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The seasonal weight restrictions that took effect on Ingham County roads January 18 will be suspended February 1.

The unusually warm weather led the Ingham County Road Department to put weigh restrictions in effect on January 18.

Weight restrictions will be put back in effect as the normal freeze-to-thaw cycle resumes towards the end of the winter weather.

The Road Department will announce when weight restriction will again be enforced.

Beginning tomorrow truck drivers will be able to check their operator’s maps to determine normal legal load limits on the 1,254 miles of roads maintained by the Ingham County Road Department.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s