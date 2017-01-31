Hundreds gather at MSU rock to speak out against President Trump’s executive order on immigration

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Since President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration was signed last week, it’s been clear opinions of opposition are not quieting down here in mid-Michigan.

Tuesday night, roughly 500 MSU students and other community members of all ages, races, and religions showed up at the MSU rock in an effort to bring attention to President Trump’s executive order.

Even though Michigan State University has already said it will continue to enforce its non-discrimination policies, students who gathered say they’re still worried.

The rally was put together by the MSU Muslim Students Association, whose members said the president’s executive order is discriminatory, counterproductive, and fundamentally un-American.

People who spoke out Tuesday night, talked about the challenges currently facing refugees in our community and how everyone can step up and come together.

“We want people to understand that look we may be different but under the American flag we all can be people where we work hard,” Abraham Aiyash, President of the Muslim Students Association at MSU said. “We do what we can as civic citizens and we do our best for one people and when people are struggling, it is our responsibility to help them and what Donald Trump signed last Friday is everything against that.”

Michigan state university said it continues to monitor the situation and communicate with students and staff who are affected by this executive order.

This past weekend, MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon released a statement saying the executive order is deeply concerning as it runs counter to the global nature of our communities and our nation.