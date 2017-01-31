Google Translate Takes on Symbols in Real Time

LANSING, MI – There are over 6000 spoken languages in the world today but most people in the world only know one. Language is one of the biggest barriers in the world.

Google has been working on their translation app, Google Translate, for years. It allows you to translate 50 of the most popular languages to your understood language. Google just released their latest version which allows you to translate—in real time—symbols.

This allows you to translate languages such as Chinese and Japanese right from your smartphone.

All you have to do is download Google Translate. You can also download languages when you are connected to wifi so you can access them offline. This will especially help when it comes to traveling or when learning a new language.