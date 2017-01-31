Faster Horses Festival announces headliners

BROOKLYN, Mich (WLNS) – It might say January on the calendar but country music fans in mid-Michigan are already looking forward to July and the Faster Horses Festival at MIS.

Festival organizers today announced that Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert have been added to the lineup for the July 21-23 festival.

“Last July, Brian O’Connell called me while he was at Faster Horses and asked if I would want to return for the fifth year,” said Dierks Bentley. “It’s one of my favorites memories on the road, and I can’t wait to get back on that stage. We’re gonna go out and try to blow their minds for the fifth anniversary.”

This is the fifth anniversary for the festival at the three-day, two-stage music and camping fest.

This year’s lineup will also include Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Charlie Daniels Band, Craig Campbell, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, High Valley, Jon Pardi, Maddie & Tae, Old Dominion, Randy Rogers Band, Michael Ray, Darius Rucker and Cole Swindell.

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

There are other events held during the festival including a pancake party, campsite contest, auto and truck show and fun run.

Tickets go on sale February 27 at 10:00 a.m.

ONLINE INFORMATION:

Faster Horses Festival