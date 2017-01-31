DeVos nomination for Education Secretary moves on to Senate

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – The Senate Health, Education, Pensions and Labor Committee has approved the nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary by a narrow 12-11 margin.

The nomination now moves to the full Senate for a vote.

Republican and Democratic senators clashed over the nomination of charter school activist and wealthy Republican donor Betsy DeVos.

Chairman Lamar Alexander lamented Democrats’ fierce opposition to President Donald Trump’s pick.

He said he respects his colleagues and doesn’t question their motives or votes but thinks “their concerns are misplaced.”

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington State, the top Democrat on the committee said it was clear that DeVos is “the wrong choice.”

Murray charged that DeVos has spent her family’s wealth to push “extreme anti-student ideology” siphoning money away from public schools “toward taxpayer funded private school vouchers, with little accountability, for just a few.”