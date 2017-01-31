Capital Area Humane Society lands $65K grant

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A grant from the Petco Foundation will help the Capital Area Humane Society provide health care for the community.

A $65,000 grant will support the CAHS’s Community Pet Care Clinic.

The Clinic will provide basic exams and treatment of common and chronic conditions, such as skin conditions, ear infections, worms, fleas, wounds, etc., for pets of eligible owners.

The goal is to make it easier for pet owners with few financial resources to provide quality healthcare for their pets.

“We applaud the Petco Foundation for their lifesaving work and commitment to animal welfare. This grant will enable us to provide assistance to pets that are in desperate need of veterinary care in our community,” said Julia Willson, President and CEO of Capital Area Humane Society.

The Community Pet Care Clinic will begin in February on select dates at the Capital Area Humane Society Spay & Neuter Clinic, located at 5919 South Cedar Street in Lansing.

Pet owners will be required to show proof of need to qualify for assistance.

Interested pet owners can learn more about the Community Pet Care Clinic by contacting the Spay & Neuter Clinic located at 5919 South Cedar Street or calling 517-908-0756.