Woman dies after crashing during chase involving deputy

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 30-year-old woman has died after crashing a car while being chased by a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Michigan.

State police say a Cass County sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol on Saturday night when Amanda Fay Bowers was spotted stopped in the roadway with her car’s lights off.

Police say the deputy tried to make contact with Bowers, but she drove around the deputy’s car and fled. Her car rolled and crashed about three miles away in Mason Township. Police say Bowers was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.