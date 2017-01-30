Trump’s immigration order faces mounting legal questions, calls for “clarity”

WASHINGTON (AP) – The legal fight over President Donald Trump’s ban on certain refugees is likely to turn on questions of a president’s authority to control America’s borders and whether this policy unconstitutionally discriminates against Muslims.

Civil liberties advocates immediately challenged the order, launching what is sure to be a long legal fight.

Trump issued the order Friday. It temporarily halts immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations and suspends the United States’ refugee program.

Legal experts are divided as to whether courts will find Trump’s action constitutional. The Council on American-Islamic Relations sued Monday, saying the order violates the First Amendment’s bar of preferential treatment for a religion, by appearing to favor Christian over Muslim refugees.

But federal law gives the president broad power to restrict entry, particularly for national security concerns.

Members of Michigan’s Congressional delegation are weighing in with reactions to the Trump stance.

4th District Congressman John Moolenaar said in his statement that “it is important that our country have screening processes that identify and prohibit terrorists from entering our country.” He went on to say “I hope clarifications will be made to ensure our country is protecting the American people and upholding the values we cherish.”

Congressman Mike Bishop of the 8th District also called for some clarification. “The primary duty of Congress is to keep Americans safe. All of our nation’s security agencies agree that admitting individuals without the ability to properly vet them places national security and American lives at risk. That said, we need greater clarity from the administration to ensure this order is not carried out in a way that infringes on civil liberties and the protections guaranteed by our Constitution.”

7th District Congressman Tim Wahlberg added “the administration should offer further clarity so that green card holders and those who have served alongside our troops on the battlefield are not affected. It is important that we improve our vetting policies to protect our citizens, while at the same time continuing our nation’s long held tradition of defending religious liberty and providing a compassionate and welcoming safe haven to persecuted individuals seeking freedom.”