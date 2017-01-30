Tech Companies React to Trump’s Immigration Ban

LANSING, MI – Facebook, Google, Airbnb, Starbucks, Lyft, Intacart, Dropbox, Etsy, Linkedin, and Lyft are just a few examples of large tech companies speaking out after Trump’s executive order banning entry from middle-eastern countries.

Most of these companies aren’t just condemning the executive order, they are putting their time and money where their mouth is.

The Co-Founder of Google actually joined the protest at the San Francisco International Airport. Starbucks plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years. Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the us. Instacart, Lyft and Postmates have said they are going to donate over a million dollars collectively to the American Civil Liberties Union.

However, two prominent companies in Silicon Valley have faced backlash from their reactions.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are on Trump’s advisory team, a decision that has created tension for their customers.

Musk said Trump’s immigration ban was “not the best way to address the country’s challenges” and that he would share specific feedback with trump through his advisory role.

Like Musk, Kalanick didn’t condemn the ban, saying Uber was “working out a process” to identify and compensate drivers who wouldn’t be allowed to re-enter the United States.

Things got worse for Uber when the company was accused of profiting from the taxi-driver strike at JFK airport in New York. They allowed surge prices knowing that taxis were not on the road. This spiraled into a viral #DeleteUber campaign on Twitter. Users across the country pledged to delete the app and posted pictures of them doing so online.

Until now, Silicon Valley has been open to the Trump presidency. Now, only time will tell how these relations will continue.