Study: No widespread voter fraud, hacking in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – President Trump says 3-to-5 million people illegally voted in the presidential election but is that actually true?

And the follow-up question is: Did it happen in this state?

The East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group did their own digging and this morning they announced the latest results of what they found.

The group says there is no evidence that there was widespread illegal voting here in Michigan.

According to the report data from almost all individual counties matched what was expected based on how people there voted in 2012.

Three counties the group looked at didn’t follow that trend but the report says that’s to be expected because they’re more “swing” counties.

The report also looked at claims made by many Democrats about alleged hacking of voting machines by Russia.

The Anderson Economic Group” says there is no data to support that, either.

6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick is working on this story and will have updates online and on 6 News tonight.