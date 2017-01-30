Skubick: Voter fraud and hacking claims debunked

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A local think tank is debunking any claims that Michigan’s president election was rigged with illegal immigrants voting for Democrats and Russians hacking into our system.

The Anderson Economic Group trotted out statistical chart after chart to address the allegations from President Donald Trump that 3 to 5 million illegal immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton last November

and allegations from Green Party candidate Jill Stein that Russians hacked into the system and there was fraudulent votes across the state.

CEO Patrick Anderson concludes, based on his analysis, that the Stein charges have no merit.

“We didn’t find any evidence of systematic fraud, tampering or hacking,” said Anderson.

The State Elections Director Chris Thomas has reached the same conclusion.

As for the allegations of illegals casting votes for Ms. Clinton?

“At least in Michigan there is no evidence to support a claim that there is a large number of illegal, ineligible voters voting for the Democratic Party candidate,” explained Anderson.

Mr. Trump said last week he would order his own probe into all this but so far the order to do that has not been issued.