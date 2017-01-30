Samantha Bee to host roast to rival Trump’s first White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Matt Jaworowski, Nexstar National Desk Published: Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — Comedian Samantha Bee and producers from her show “Full Frontal” announced Monday that Bee will host a roast to rival President Donald Trump’s first White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29.

The event, named the first annual “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” will welcome “journalists and non-irritating celebrities from around the world,” Bee announced in a statement. “We suspect some members of the press may find themselves unexpectedly free that night, and we want to feed them and give them hugs.”

As of now, Turner Broadcasting is not sure whether the event will be broadcast, but those conversations are “ongoing.”

Bee is a known critic of President Trump and her comedy show tackles politics and Trump’s antics routinely.

The event is set to serve as a fundraiser with proceeds going to the Committee to Protect Journalists – a non-profit, independent organization that promotes the freedom of the press.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s