(WLNS) – Time for our 6 Sports Play of the Week and we head to the hardwood out in Oakland.

Warriors – Clippers Saturday night, Blake Griffin gets blocked on the layup attempt by Draymond Green.

Andre Iguodala collects the rebound, he provides a no-look pass back to Draymond who skies to the hoop and rattles the rim!

Great plays at both ends of the court by Green as the Warriors went on to blast the Clippers at home 144-98.