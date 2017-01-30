Mid-Michigan leaders forge reaction to Trump immigration ban

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Local governments and law enforcement officials across the country are trying to figure out how to navigate President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on immigration.

The order temporarily bans immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Today at Lansing Community College Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero met with city officials and they drafted a statement opposing the immigration ban.

The tersely worded statement said, in part, “Mr. President, in Lansing, we actually believe in the Pledge of Allegiance. We believe in human equality, which is why we reinforce these values every year on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. We take to heart the values and goals we share on Cesar Chavez Day, and at our annual Ramadan Unity Dinner. We are a Welcoming City, and we will stand tall to protect our residents from unequal treatment. In fact, Lansing is ranked by The Brookings Institute as a Top 10 City for refugee resettlement.”

The statement went on to say crime will not be tolerated by anyone but neither will the “coercive targeting of our immigrant populations”

We are pushing back. We will resist. We are not turning our America over to you, Mr. President.

The statement concluded by saying “we will not `keep our mouths shut.’

