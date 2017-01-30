Marijuana grow house catches fire, leaves four dogs dead

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Early Monday morning fire crews were called on the scene of a house fire that left four dogs dead.

Fire crews got the alert around 6:30 a.m. to respond to a single home fire on the 6100 block of Glenrose in north Lansing.

Fire officials say they believe the house was used to grow marijuana and the extra security measures made it hard to put out the flames.

“There does appear to be that this was a marijuana grow house,” said Lansing Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Jenkins.

“Whether licensed or not, that’s still under investigation.”

No was home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials say the house is a total lost and the cause is still under investigation.