Marijuana grow house catches fire, leaves four dogs dead

cryss2 By Published: Updated:
Glenrose Fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Early Monday morning fire crews were called on the scene of a house fire that left four dogs dead.

Fire crews got the alert around 6:30 a.m. to respond to a single home fire on the 6100 block of Glenrose in north Lansing.

Fire officials say they believe the house was used to grow marijuana and the extra security measures made it hard to put out the flames.

“There does appear to be that this was a marijuana grow house,” said Lansing Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Jenkins.

“Whether licensed or not, that’s still under investigation.”

No was home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials say the house is a total lost and the cause is still under investigation.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s