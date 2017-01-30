“Lucille” Pet Of The Day January 30

Meet “Lucille”, our Pet Of The Day today. Lucille is a 2-year-old female cat. She is a smaller girl who loves to snuggle. Lucille is very calm and gentle. She gets along with other cats and would do well in almost any home. You’ll fall in love with her and her super-sweet personality! To learn more about Lucille please contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement