Justice Sotomayor to speak at University of Michigan event

By Published:
ap_12032602680

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and a judge from Germany’s highest court will speak at the University of Michigan on diversity, higher education and the role of history in their work.

Sotomayor’s appearance Monday in Ann Arbor with Justice Susanne Baer of the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany comes as President Donald Trump is about to announce his Supreme Court nominee. He has said he intends to name the pick on Thursday to fill the lifetime seat held by the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Sotomayor and Baer will speak at morning and evening events as part of the university’s commemoration of its bicentennial. Sotomayor is the first Hispanic to serve on the Supreme Court. Baer is the first openly gay woman to serve on Germany’s high court.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s