How to protect yourself when buying and selling online

It’s plot that’s played out multiple times across our country, and most recently in Owosso last week.

An online arrangement, ending in murder.

Last Friday, two Flint men were found fatally shot outside in a Wal-Mart parking lot, and since then, we’ve learned the two men were killed during a drug deal arranged on Craigslist.

Should you buy? Or should you sell? And is it safe?

These are questions you might ask when making an online transaction.

But before dishing out your information to a stranger, there are a few things you may want to consider.

“Meeting in neutral areas, well lit, taking someone with you, all these things that everyone’s heard before, and even in the best circumstances you still run some risks,” says Cale Sauter, Communications Director of Liquid Web in Lansing.

Risks, local law enforcement say, could end up putting you in physical danger.

“The thing people have to realize when selling and buying items and meeting people is there’s a certain amount of safety that’s involved,” says Michigan State Police Community Service Trooper, Marco Jones.

So what can you do?

Be aware of who you’re buying from.

“You’ll want to pay attention to ya know, the email or phone number they’re contacting you from, and if it looks like it’s not local, or suspicious in any way, ya know sometimes that’s part of a larger scam,” claims Sauter.

Police say, the most important thing you can do, is use your instincts.

“Make sure you use those, hey does this look too good to be true, does it look like I’m trying to be lured into a location,” says Trooper Jones.

Officers encourage that if you’re going to buy and sell items online, to do the transaction in the parking lot of your local police station.

And always, be sure to have the other person leave first.

“Make sure you’re not followed, to make sure that someone doesn’t double back, and remove the cash from you,” says Trooper Jones.

So whether buying or selling, by keeping these helpful tips in mind, they might just save your life.