GM, Honda to work together to build fuel cell systems in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two automotive giants are combining talents to design and manufacture electric vehicle fuel cells.

General Motors and Honda, with financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund, will develop an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system in a Wayne County production facility.

The partnership will be known as Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC and will begin production in 2020 at the existing GM battery pack manufacturing plant near Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Engineers will work together to develop what the companies call a “more affordable commercial solution for fuel cell and hydrogen storage systems” that will be built into GM and Honda products.

The $2 million Michigan Strategic Fund grant calls for the creation of 64 jobs and nearly $49 million dollars in facility investment.

The automakers said today in joint news release that they expect 100 jobs to be created and they are investing $85 million.

Fuel cell vehicles can operate on hydrogen made from renewable sources like wind and biomass.

The only emission from fuel cell vehicles is water vapor.

This is an extension of a collaboration agreement between the two companies announced in July 2013.

Between the two companies they have more than 2,200 patents relating to fuel cell technology.